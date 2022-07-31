Kathryn Martin
Service: Funeral
Name: Kathryn Martin 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Glenwood, IA 
Previous: Sidney, IA 
Day and Date: Wednesday - August 3, 2022 
Time: 10:30 AM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday - August 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM 
Visitation End: 7:00 P M With Family 
Memorials: Fund Established 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

