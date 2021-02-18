|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kathryn Wigstone
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 23, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 22
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 Noon
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established in Kathryn's name
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comMasks and social distancing are recommended at the funeral home and church.
Kathryn Wigstone, 98, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.