Kathy Chambers
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Kathy Chambers
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Thurman, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday - October 10, 2020
Time:12:00 PM
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To The Family in care of: Monica Sanchez - PO Box 169 - Thurman, IA  51654
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Private disposition of Ashes at a Later Time
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.