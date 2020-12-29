Kathy Deitchler
Service: Visitation
Name: Kathy Deitchler
Pronunciation: dite-chlur
Age: 71
From: Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM
Visitation End: 12:00 PM
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Private family burial - Mineola Cemetery
Notes:

 Kathy passed away December 29, 2020. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

