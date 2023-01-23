Kathy Dresher
Service: Funeral
Name: Kathy Dresher 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74 
From: Glenwood, IA 
Previous: Tabor, IA 
Day and Date: Wednesday - January 25, 2023
Time:  6:30 PM
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - January 25, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 6:30 PM With Family
Memorials: Tabor Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Association 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Later in the Tabor, IA Cemetery
