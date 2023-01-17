Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Kathy Dye
Age:  67
From:  Maitland, Missouri
Day and Date:  Sat, Jan 21, 2023
Time:  1:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Fri, Jan 20, 2023
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 pm
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Elmwood Cemetery
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

