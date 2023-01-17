|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Kathy Dye
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Maitland, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sat, Jan 21, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 pm
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Fri, Jan 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Elmwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Kathy Dye, 67, Maitland, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
