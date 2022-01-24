|Service:
| There are no services planned at this time.
|Name:
|Kathy Juhl
|Pronunciation:
|"Jewel"
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Kathern Juhl, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her home in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kathern’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Kathy Juhl, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
Anniversaries
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 26