|Service:
|Memorial services
|Name:
|Kathy Kreek
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wed, Mar 16, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Oregon United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Oregon United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wed, Mar 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|Oregon United Methodist Church for well in Mozambique
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Maple Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
