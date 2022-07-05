|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kathy Schmitt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Fillmore, MO and Clarinda, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 8, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 pm
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, directed to the family or to the Lupus Foundation of America in Kathy's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA
|Notes:
|Kathy passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Kathy Schmitt, 64, of Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
