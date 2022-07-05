Kathy Schmitt, 64, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Kathy Schmitt   
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous:Fillmore, MO and Clarinda, IA 
Day and Date:Friday, July 8, 2022 
Time:1:00 pm 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Friday, July 8, 2022 
Visitation Start:12:00 PM 
Visitation End:1:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family or to the Lupus Foundation of America in Kathy's name.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA
Notes:Kathy passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

