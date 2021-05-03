|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Kathy Stanbrough
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Essex Cemetery
|Viewing Location:
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Viewing Start:
|Viewing End:
|Memorials:
|Essex Fire and Rescue or the Essex Opera House Restoration Project
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Kathy passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Accura Health Care in Shenandoah, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Kathy Stanbrough, 80 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
