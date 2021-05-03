Stanbrough, Kathy
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Kathy Stanbrough
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Previous:Essex, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, May 15, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Essex Cemetery
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials:Essex Fire and Rescue or the Essex Opera House Restoration Project
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Kathy passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Accura Health Care in Shenandoah, Iowa

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

