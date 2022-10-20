Kathy Sump
Service: Graveside Service
Name: Kathy Sump
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, October 24, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Oak Grove Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

