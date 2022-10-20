|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Kathy Sump
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 24, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Oak Grove Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Southwest Iowa Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oak Grove Cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
