Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha

|Service:
|Pending graveside service
|Name:
|Katrina Beth Carnes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Tabor, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
Anniversaries
-
Nov 11