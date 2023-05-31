Kay Walter
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Kay Walter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:30 p.m. (Prayer Service begins at 7:30 p.m.)
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences to her family and friends may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656969/kay-walter/

