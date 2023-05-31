|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Kay Walter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 7, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 6, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:30 p.m. (Prayer Service begins at 7:30 p.m.)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences to her family and friends may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/656969/kay-walter/
Kay Walter, 83, Council Bluffs, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
