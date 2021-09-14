Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Kay Wohlenhaus
Pronunciation:Kay  "Wool in house"
Age:82
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 25, 2021
Time:11 a.m.
Location:First Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa 
Burial:Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
Open Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 25, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:to the time of service.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Hansen House and Every Step Hospice. 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

The service will be livestreamed and recorded, please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kay’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

