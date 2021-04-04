Keith Catlett
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Keith Catlett
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Mt. Olive Cemetery ~ southeast of Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Hamburg Amer. Legion Post #156 or Sidney Amer. Legion Post #128
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Keith passed away on April 1, 2021 at the Ambassador in Sidney, IA.  Military honors will be performed jointly by the Hamburg and Sidney American Legion Posts.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

