|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Keith Catlett
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 8, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery ~ southeast of Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 7, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Hamburg Amer. Legion Post #156 or Sidney Amer. Legion Post #128
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Keith passed away on April 1, 2021 at the Ambassador in Sidney, IA. Military honors will be performed jointly by the Hamburg and Sidney American Legion Posts. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Keith Catlett, 90 of Hamburg, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.