|Service:
|Graveside for Ashes
|Name:
|Keith Cowden
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Lovell, WY
|Previous:
|Sidney. IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - September 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Sidney High School Music Department
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
