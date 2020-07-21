|Service:
|Name:
|Keith McCall
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah
|Notes:
Keith passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
