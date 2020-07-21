Service: Funeral
Name: Keith McCall
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 24, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home Shenandoah
Visitation Location: Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 24, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m.
Memorials: May be directed to the family
Funeral Home: Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah 
Notes:

Keith passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.