|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Keith Ranck
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|O'Neill, NE & Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 16, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood Community Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Glenwood Community Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 16, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Community Church or Bloom Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
