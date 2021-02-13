Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Keith Ranck
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:O'Neill, NE & Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Glenwood Community Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Glenwood Community Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Community Church or Bloom Senior Center
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

