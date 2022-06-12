|Service:
|Kelly Nesmith
|59
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Are currently being established
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Omaha Veterans Cemetery
Kelly passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home in Council Bluffs.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
