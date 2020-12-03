|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kelly Schlake
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 7, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic - The service will also be livestreamed and more details will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com in the coming days. Overflow seating, with the livestream, will be available at Roland Funeral Home.
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 6
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to causes within the Atlantic community and to Zion Lutheran Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|A private family burial will be held following the service at the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
|Kelly Schlake, 60, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6th at Roland Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family present from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The family will hold a private viewing from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sunday.
During the visitation only 15 people, including family and staff, will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time and only 30 people allowed to be in line to enter the funeral home. If the line exceeds 30 people, we would please ask that you wait in your vehicle until the line is reduced to under 30. The line to enter the funeral home will be at the east entrance.
During the visitation and the funeral service masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kelly's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Kelly Schlake, 60, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
