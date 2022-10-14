Kelly Weil
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Kelly Weil
Pronunciation: Pronounced "While"
Age:40
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Time:5:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

 

Notes:

Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.   

A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Roland Funeral Service. Prior to the end of the visitation there will be a time of sharing.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kelly’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

