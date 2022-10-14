|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Kelly Weil
|Pronunciation:
|Pronounced "While"
|Age:
|40
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 19, 2022
|Time:
|5:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Roland Funeral Service. Prior to the end of the visitation there will be a time of sharing.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kelly’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
