Kelvin Jones
Service: Celerbation of Life Visitation and Luncheon
Name: Kelvin Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age: 67
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, July 25, 2022
Time: 2-4 PM
Location: Red Oak Eagles Lodge-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Interment at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.