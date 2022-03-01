|Service:
|Celebration of Life
Name:
|Ken Curtis Hurst
Age:
|53
From:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Sidney, Iowa
Location:
Memorials:
|Flowers and Cards can be sent to his mother Marie (Griggs) Wise 2186 A Ave Shenandoah, Iowa 51601
|Celebration of Life will be held at Waubonsie State Park at a later date
