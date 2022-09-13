|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ken Lauridsen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Henderson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Villisca, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/648740/ken-lauridsen/
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
