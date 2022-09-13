Ken Lauridsen
Service: Funeral
Name: Ken Lauridsen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Henderson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service)
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/648740/ken-lauridsen/

