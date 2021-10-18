Service: Memorial Service
Name: Ken Wallace
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: First Christian Church, Tarkio.
Visitation Location: First Christian Church, Tarkio.
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Visitation Start: 9:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 10:00 A.M.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, Tarkio.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:

 ** The service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

