|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Ken Wallace
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
|First Christian Church, Tarkio.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, Tarkio.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
** The service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**
Ken Wallace, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
