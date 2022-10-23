|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kennedy Haley
|Pronunciation:
|hail-lee
|Age:
|17
|From:
|Emerson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 26, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 25, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at the Malvern Bank
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649951/kennedy-haley/
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
Anniversaries
-
Oct 23