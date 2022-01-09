Service:At a Later Date
Name:Kenneth D. Walker
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Kenneth passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Memorial Graveside Services will be held later in February.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

