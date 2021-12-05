Kenneth Dale Fletchall, 90, Grant City, MO
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Kenneth Dale Fletchall
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 10, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: Prugh--Dunfee Funeral Home - Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 1:00 pm
Visitation End: Service Time
Memorials: St. Judes Children's Hospital
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Knox Cemetery, Worth, MO 
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.