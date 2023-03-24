|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kenneth Gage
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 29, 2023
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Suggested to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery-Villisca, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Kenneth Gage, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
