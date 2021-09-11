|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Kenneth J. Koehler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Treynor, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 1, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Zion Congregational Church
|Visitation Location:
|Zion Congregational Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 1, 2021
|Visitation
|12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
|Family Will Greet Friends
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Kenneth J. Koehler, 86, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
