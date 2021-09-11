Kenneth Koehler
Service:Celebration of Life Service
Name:Kenneth J. Koehler
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa  
Previous:Treynor, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, October 1, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Zion Congregational Church
Visitation Location:Zion Congregational Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 1, 2021
Visitation 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Family Will Greet Friends 
Memorials:

See full obituary notice on hoyfuneral.com

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.