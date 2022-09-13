Ken Collins
Service: Celebration of Life Memorial
Name: Ken Collins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Gulf Breeze, FL
Previous: Oakland, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Oakland Christian Church
Visitation Location: Oakland Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022
Visitation Start: One hour prior to the Celebration of Life
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
Cemetery: Belknap Cemetery - Oakland
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.