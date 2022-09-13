|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Ken Collins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Gulf Breeze, FL
|Previous:
|Oakland, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Oakland Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|One hour prior to the Celebration of Life
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Belknap Cemetery - Oakland
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
