Ken De Baere
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Kenneth "Ken" L. De Baere
Pronunciation:Da Berry
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 15, 2023 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 14, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Turnbull Child Development Center or Shenandoah Elks Lodge
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
Notes:

Ken passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

