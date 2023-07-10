|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Kenneth "Ken" L. De Baere
|Pronunciation:
|Da Berry
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 15, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 14, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Turnbull Child Development Center or Shenandoah Elks Lodge
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
Ken passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Kenneth "Ken" L. De Baere, 81 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Wabash Memorial Chapel
