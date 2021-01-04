Ken Crane
Service:Private Family Memorial 
Name:Ken Crane
Age:77
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Memorials:The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the them for designation at a later date
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Notes:Kenneth “Ken” O. Crane, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa after a short battle with COVID-19 Pneumonia.

Open visitation, without the family present, will be from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday, January 4th and from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 5th at Roland Funeral Home.

A private family memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com by Thursday midday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ken’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

