Service:Funeral
Name:Kenneth Kester
Pronunciation: 
Age:57
From:Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 14, 2020
Time:11 AM
Location:Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 13, 2020
Visitation Start:6 PM
Visitation End:8 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com