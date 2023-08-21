|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kenneth LeRoy Shewey, Sr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Skidmore, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Skidmore Christian Church, Skidmore, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 23, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Three Rivers Hospice, or the Tri-City Friendship Center, or the Skidmore Christian Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO
|Notes:
|Kenneth passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Kenneth L. Shewey, 83, Skidmore, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23