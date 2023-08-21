Kenneth L. Shewey, Sr.
Service:Funeral 
Name:Kenneth LeRoy Shewey, Sr. 
Pronunciation: 
Age:83 
From:Skidmore, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 24, 2023 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Skidmore Christian Church, Skidmore, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO  
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 23, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Three Rivers Hospice, or the Tri-City Friendship Center, or the Skidmore Christian Church.        
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO 
Notes:Kenneth passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com

