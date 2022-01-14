Kenneth Winkler
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Kenneth Winkler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Rural Sidney
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location:  United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, Jan. 22
Visitation Start: 10 a.m.
Visitation End: 11 a.m.
Memorials: Monday Morning Mission at United Faith Church in Sidney
Funeral Home: Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Sidney Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.