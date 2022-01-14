|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Kenneth Winkler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Rural Sidney
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 22
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Monday Morning Mission at United Faith Church in Sidney
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney Cemetery
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Kenneth L. Winkler, 83, Rural Sidney, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
