|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Kenneth Lee Finnell
|Pronunciation:
|Fin - EL
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Weirich Cemetery - Lyman
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
