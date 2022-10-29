Kenneth Lindell
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Kenneth Lindell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Urbandale, Iowa 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 2, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 1 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

