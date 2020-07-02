|Service:
|Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Kenneth R. Griggs, Jr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|at a later date in Bartlesville, OK
|Notes:
Kenneth passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Kenneth R. Griggs, Jr. 74 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
