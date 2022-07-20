Kenneth Theodore Knight, Sr., 77, of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Pending private family service
Name:Kenneth Theodore Knight, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: Randolph, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation w/Family 
Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Kenneth's name. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Kenneth passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.   Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

