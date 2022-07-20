|Service:
|Pending private family service
|Name:
|Kenneth Theodore Knight, Sr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Randolph, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Open Visitation:
|Visitation w/Family
|Memorials:
|Are being directed to the family in Kenneth's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Kenneth passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Kenneth T. Knight, Sr., 77, of Glenwood, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22