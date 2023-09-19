Kent Asmussen
Service: Funeral with Military Honors
Name: Kent Asmussen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Papillion, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Private burial at a later date - Omaha National Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at   https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659746/kent--asmussen/

