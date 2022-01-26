|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Kent "Shakey" Ray Hollander
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:30 P.M. luncheon, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at "The Pub", Corning, Iowa
|Memorials:
|To the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Kent "Shakey" Ray Hollander, 65, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
Anniversaries
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28