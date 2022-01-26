Kent Hollander, 65, Corning, Iowa
Service:Memorial Services
Name:Kent "Shakey" Ray Hollander
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 5, 2022
Visitation Start:12:30 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.
Visitation End:11:30 P.M. luncheon, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at "The Pub", Corning, Iowa
Memorials:To the Family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery at a later date
