Kent Thompson, 55, Grant City, MO
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Kent Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 55
From: Grant City, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Visitation Location: At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 10 a.m.
Visitation End: service time
Memorials: Kent Thompson Scholorship Fund
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Cemetery: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, MO
Notes:

The family ask that you show your sports spirit and wear Chiefs, Royals or Mizzou attire for funeral. 

