Kent Thompson, 55, Grant City, MO

|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Kent Thompson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|Time:
|12:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|service time
|Memorials:
|Kent Thompson Scholorship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Cemetery:
|Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, MO
|Notes:
The family ask that you show your sports spirit and wear Chiefs, Royals or Mizzou attire for funeral.
