|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kermit James (K.J. Jim) Lewis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|First Lutheran Church or Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Kermit James (K.J. Jim) Lewis, 74, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.