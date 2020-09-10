|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kevin Craig Fichter
|Pronunciation:
|Ficktur
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 14, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|First Christian Church - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|One Family One Purpose
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
