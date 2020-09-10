Service:Funeral
Name:Kevin Craig Fichter 
Pronunciation:Ficktur 
Age:62 
From:Sidney, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 14, 2020 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:First Christian Church - Tabor, IA 
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 13, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials:One Family One Purpose 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.