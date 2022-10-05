Kevin Blunt
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Kevin Blunt
Pronunciation: 
Age:58 
From:Stanton 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 8, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton 
Visitation Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 7 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for either a scholarship fund in Kevin's name or a landscaping project at the Villisca Golf Course. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.