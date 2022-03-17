Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Kevin Gowing
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Time: 10 am
Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Visitation Start: noon to 5 pm open visitation
Visitation End: 5 to 7 the family will be present
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Summit Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

