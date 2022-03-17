|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kevin Gowing
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 23, 2022
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Trinity Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|noon to 5 pm open visitation
|Visitation End:
|5 to 7 the family will be present
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Summit Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Kevin F Gowing, 65, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
