Kevin Davidson
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Kevin J. Davidson
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Wales, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time:10 AM
Location:Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Visitation Start:4 PM
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:to the family
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

