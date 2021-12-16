Kevin L. Woldruff, 70, New Market, Iowa
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Kevin Woldruff
Age: 70
From: New Market
Day and Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery at a later date
